Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Christopher Rogers


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Christopher Rogers Obituary
James Christopher Rogers James Christopher Rogers, 27, Kansas City, MO, passed away unexpectedly November 5, 2019 at his home. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00-6:00 PM, with Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM, on Sunday, November 10th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Jimmy was born January 7, 1992 in Overland Park, KS. He was a 2010 graduate of Park Hill High School; a 2016 college graduate from Northwest Missouri State University, and a 2017 graduate of the North Kansas City Hospital School of Laboratory Science program. Jimmy was employed as lab scientist at Liberty Hospital. His passions in life included cooking, playing the guitar and especially spending time with his nephew, Christian. Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Frances Veatch, brother, John Michael Rogers, and aunt, Ann Whitty. Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Goodsell and husband, Mike; father, John Rogers and wife, Cathy; sister, Sally Pestock and fiancé Ken Lloyd; nephew, Christian Pestock; grandparents, Marjorie and William McCrea; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and loved ones. Jimmy will be missed dearly by friends, family and all who knew him.(Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -