James Christopher Rogers James Christopher Rogers, 27, Kansas City, MO, passed away unexpectedly November 5, 2019 at his home. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00-6:00 PM, with Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM, on Sunday, November 10th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Jimmy was born January 7, 1992 in Overland Park, KS. He was a 2010 graduate of Park Hill High School; a 2016 college graduate from Northwest Missouri State University, and a 2017 graduate of the North Kansas City Hospital School of Laboratory Science program. Jimmy was employed as lab scientist at Liberty Hospital. His passions in life included cooking, playing the guitar and especially spending time with his nephew, Christian. Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Frances Veatch, brother, John Michael Rogers, and aunt, Ann Whitty. Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Goodsell and husband, Mike; father, John Rogers and wife, Cathy; sister, Sally Pestock and fiancé Ken Lloyd; nephew, Christian Pestock; grandparents, Marjorie and William McCrea; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and loved ones. Jimmy will be missed dearly by friends, family and all who knew him.(Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019