Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
United Methodist Church Cemetery
corner of 2nd and Landrum St
Melville, LA
View Map
James Clinton "Clint" Parker

James Clinton "Clint" Parker Obituary
James Clinton "Clint" Parker James Clinton Parker (Clint) of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on the afternoon of February 2nd, 2020 from complications of dementia. Clint was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 10th, 1933 and lived to be 86 years old. He was the son of George Burton Parker and Mabel Darnall Parker of Melville, Louisiana, and the brother of George Burton Parker Jr. also of Melville, Louisiana. Clint loved his family, his grandchildren, the LSU Tigers, John Wayne, westerns, golfing, shooting trap and skeet, reading, smoking his pipe, and had a dog by his side almost every day of his life. He is survived by his son James C Parker II (Jim), daughter-in-law Amy Parker, and grandchildren Brandon Parker, Luke Parker, and Faith Parker. Services will be held February 10th at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. 6pm to 7pm Visitation. 7pm to 8pm Memorial Service. He will be laid to rest in Melville, Louisiana close to his mother, father, and brother in the United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
