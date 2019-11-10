Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Colclasure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Colclasure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Colclasure Obituary
James L. Colclasure Feb. 05, 1917 - Nov. 03, 2019 Beloved dad, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by grandchildren Jade and Dane, lifelong friends John and Sheila McCarthy, close friend and caregiver Marti Lamar, son James (Babe), and wife of 81 years Barbara. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at KC Home Healthcare, Ignite Medical Resort, and KC Hospice and Palliative Care. His epithet: "Friends are the most important thing in life we will make the best of it." He was never too busy to be a father or a dad; You have earned your wings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -