James L. Colclasure Feb. 05, 1917 - Nov. 03, 2019 Beloved dad, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by grandchildren Jade and Dane, lifelong friends John and Sheila McCarthy, close friend and caregiver Marti Lamar, son James (Babe), and wife of 81 years Barbara. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at KC Home Healthcare, Ignite Medical Resort, and KC Hospice and Palliative Care. His epithet: "Friends are the most important thing in life we will make the best of it." He was never too busy to be a father or a dad; You have earned your wings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019