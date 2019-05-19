Home

James D. "Jim" Buche

James "Jim" D. Buche James "Jim" D. Buche 84, of Pittsburg, KS died 5:10pm Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Via Christi Village following an illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Josh Evans as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm Monday May 20, 2019 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with family to receive friends following rosary. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund and/or Pittsburg Beautiful Community Organization. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
