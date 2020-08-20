1/1
James D. Criswell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Criswell 1951-2020 James D. Criswell, 69, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 of COVID-19, at his home. He was born April 21, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Clyde and Katherine (Carmichael) Criswell. His most notable occupation was as owner of the Convenient Food Mart gas stations in the St. Joseph and Kansas City area. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include former spouse of 36 years, Dianne (Rush) Criswell Bray; son, Timothy Criswell (Rebecca); granddaughter, Lauren Criswell, all of Kansas City. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, Cathedral of St. Joseph. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved