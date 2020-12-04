James D. Heath

August 20, 1927 - November 20, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - James (Jim) D. Heath passed away Nov. 20,2020. He was born Aug.20,1927 in Dallas TX. to James O. and Annie A.(Blaine) Heath. Enlisting in the Air Force in 1945, he spent the next 21 years in service to our country both here and abroad, retiring from active duty in 1966. He then spent 17 years working for TWA before retiring from there to work part time for Walmart before fully retiring to enjoy family, fishing, and his woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, sister, and two great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn(Riverside); brother, Fred(Billie) Heath(Grand Prairie,TX); sons, Mike(Sandra) and Chris(Billie)Heath, all of Smithville; daughter, Marlene Walker(Gladstone); six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Dec.12, 11:00a.m. at Ferrelview Christian Church, 117 Ona, Ferrelview, MO 64163. Memorials may be sent to the church

We will miss him dearly. 2Timothy 4:7





