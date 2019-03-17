James D. Way James Daniel Way of Lone Jack, MO transitioned to our Lord on March 11, 2019 after heroically battling cancer for the past few years. A Celebration of Life will be March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N. Lake St., Pleasant Hill, MO with interment following at 3:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1501 N. State Rt. 7 Hiway, Pleasant Hill, MO. Jim was born January 23, 1947, in Nevada, MO to Clifford L. Way and Edna Juanita (Thomas) Way. They lived in Schell City and then moved to Missouri City, MO. when Jim was just an infant. He attended Missouri City Elementary School and graduated in 1966 from Excelsior Springs High School where he participated in basketball and track. Jim was employed as a paper cutter in the Manufacturing Department of Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, MO until he retired after 36 years in March 2002. He joined the US Marine Corp in 1966, was sent to Vietnam where he received 2 Purple Hearts, and was discharged in 1970. He then continued his employment with Hallmark Cards. Jim was married to Sandra L. Hay at Unity Village Chapel on September 22, 1995 and made their home in Lone Jack, MO. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Lowell L. Way. Surviving him is his wife, Sandra L. Hay (Way); stepdaughter and husband, Pamela and Doug Fromson (Lee's Summit, MO); step-grandsons, Tyler Fromson (New York City, NY), and Jacob Fromson (Springfield, MO); his sister, Nancy Jones (Bartlett, TN); and his brother and his wife, Clifford and LaDonna Way (Excelsior Springs, MO). He also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends as well as his horse, Sage, and his cat, Toby. In lieu of flowers or plants, donations would be appreciated to the Kansas City Hospice House.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary