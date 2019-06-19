|
|
James Daniel Andersen James Daniel Andersen, 63, from Mapleton, Kansas, died on June 16, 2019. Jimmy was born September 2, 1955, to I. W. (Bud) and Shirley Andersen in Kansas City, Missouri, but grew up in the Olathe area where he graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1974. He worked in the residential building business and built a number of houses before moving to the LaCygne, Kansas area and toward the end of his life worked for Dillard Fencing as a welder. He leaves behind his wife, Brenda Henderson of 25 years; sons Alan and Brian Andersen of Parker, Kansas; mother, Shirley Andersen of Edwardsville, Kansas; sister, Sue Adams, Edwardsville; brother, Joe Andersen, Linn Valley, Kansas; sister, Carol Hess, Grandview, Missouri; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved and will be extremely missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019