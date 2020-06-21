James Daniel Poe James Daniel Poe was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 21, 1946. He died from smoke inhalation due to a fire in his home on June 16, 2020. Jim lived in the Kansas City area his entire life. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1964. He worked in a variety of jobs in the restaurant industry and became an excellent cook. He was also very interested in music and politics and loved to have spirited conversations about both. He particularly enjoyed visiting the forests and bayous of southeast Missouri. Jim is survived by his sister Sylvia Nolte and niece Baya Clare of St Paul, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to the Red Cross Home Fire Relief Fund at: https://www.redcross.org/donate/home-fire-campaign.html His family would like to remind everyone to check their smoke alarms. A memorial gathering will be held sometime later. To be notified, please send an email to jimpoememorial@gmail.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.