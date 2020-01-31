|
James Daugherty James A. Daugherty who was born on May 17, 1926 passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in his home on January 29, 2020. He was a carrier for The Kansas City Star, during that time, the largest individual newspaper carrier organization in the world. He was a WW II Army Veteran. He always had an open door welcome to all, in fact he rarely locked it. He was known for helping out his friends throughout the years with various construction projects. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his lifetime with hobbies and pastimes of old. Such as raising strawberries, tomatoes, bees for honey, gold mining while camping in the mountains of California, raising grapes and making wine, making birchbark canoes and fishing jigs, hunting and fishing to name a few. He incorporated many of these hobbies to help Boy Scouts in Troop 5 while being the Camping Chairman. Until the very end his good natured bantering brought joy to many. He loved all Gods children and sharing stories of his friends, family, and parents Arthur and Minnie. He is survived by his wife Dianne, his dog Roxy, his son Stan and wife Sharlene, his son Steve and wife Karen with three grand kids, Brian, Evan, Melissa and husband Mark with two great grandkids, Noah and Amelia. Upon his request there will be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020