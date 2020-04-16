Kansas City Star Obituaries
James Dee Bowden


1943 - 2020
James Dee Bowden Obituary
James Dee Bowden James Dee Bowden passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Jim was born to Marjorie (Huyett) Bowden and Leon W. Bowden at the family farm on August 3, 1943. He graduated from Neosho Rapids High School and went on to graduate from Emporia State University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Following graduation, Jim joined the United States Army Reserve and served with the 4th Infantry Division in Pleiku, Vietman in 1969. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1974. Following his release from active duty, Jim accepted a position in the National Headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United State in Kansas City. Jim served in numerous managerial positions at the VFW National Headquarters, culminating in his election in 1991 as the Quartermaster General, the organization's Chief Financial Officer. While effectively managing the organization's finances, Jim focused on making sure the National Headquarters employees were afforded fair compensation and benefits. Jim retired in 1995. Throughout his life, Jim had many interests, including hang gliding, target shooting, sailing, bee keeping, farming, hunting and fishing. He pursued all of these avocations with relish and enthusiasm and made many friends in the process. Unfortunately, Jim suffered a serious stroke twenty years ago that severely restricted his enjoyment of these activities in recent years. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 25 years, stepdaughters Stacy Schneider and Samantha (Joey) Bahamundi, brother, Wes (Kathy) Bowden, his twin sister, Judy (Ron) Hines, niece, Michelle Hines, nephew, Tony (Dora) Hines, great nieces Aleah and Teagan Hines, and great nephew Nickolas Stanley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in memory of James D. Bowden to the American Stroke Foundation 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Due to current conditions a private graveside service will be conducted at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, north of Admire, Kansas. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2020
