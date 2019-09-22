|
James Dennis "Denny" King 1942-2019 James Dennis "Denny" King, age 76, of Kansas City, MO passed away in the comfort of his home with his family around him on September 19 after a long and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Denny was born on September 22, 1942 in Kansas City, MO, to his parents, James Wilbur and Clara Frances (Meiners) King. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30pm on Tuesday, September 24rd at St. John Francis Regis Church, 8941 James A Reed Rd., KCMO followed by visitation until 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25th at 1:30p.m. at St. John Francis Regis Church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Denny may be made to St. Regis Academy. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and photos viewed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019