James Douglas "Jim" Davidson
James Douglas "Jim"Davidson James Douglas "Jim" Davidson was born to Virginia Jackson Davidson and Allen Elmore Davidson on September 6, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim passed away on May 12, 2020 in Olathe, KS. Jim is survived by wife, Peggy, of the home; daughter, Kate McBride, of Salem, Missouri; son, Ethan (Rachel) Davidson, of Chandler, Arizona; and grandchildren, Haley, Ben and Abby. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carl. Jim was an educator for 33 years, devoting most of his career to the Shawnee Mission School District. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed playing dulcimer. Per his preference, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made to Prairie Dulcimer Club, 3223 N.E. 79th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64119. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
