Dr. James Dwile Austin Dr. James D. Austin (Jim), 82, of Independence, Missouri passed away on September 13, 2020, after a series of hospitalizations. Jim was born and raised on the outskirts of Mott, North Dakota on the Austin family farm. He attended Mott Lincoln High School before receiving his undergraduate degrees from North Dakota State University BS 1959, BA 1961. While at NDSU he, along with his brother and brother-in-law, was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. While at K-State, he was a houseboy for the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house. This is where he met his wife, Judith (Dreiling) Austin. Prior to two years of US Army military service during the Vietnam War, Jim fell in love with small animal veterinary medicine at Schondelmeyer Animal Hospital, Independence, MO. He returned to Schondelmeyer's after completing his tour of duty to continue practicing medicine until his retirement in 2005. Jim was civic and service-minded and was a member of many associations and groups, actively serving on their boards and committees. Two organizations held a special place in his heartthe Bingham Waggoner Historical Society and the Chicago and Alton Railroad Depot. Jim helped to secure funding for the purchase of the Bingham Waggoner Estate and founded the Pig Pickin', Chicken Lickin' annual fundraiser that lasted more than 24 years. He was instrumental in the relocation of the Chicago and Alton Depot and its preservation. In 1999 he started to fundraise for the Depot by coordinating two travel adventures a year, almost all including a train ride. These 44 trips involved his love of historic preservation, travel and chocolate. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Austin; daughter, Jolie Austin; sister, Aloyth Bieri; sisters-in-law, Bev Austin and Janet Dreiling; brothers-in-law, John Dreiling and Doug Tilghman, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milon and Stella Austin; brother-in-law, Dr. Russell Bieri; brother, Merlyn Austin and son Eric Austin. A drive-through visitation will be held from 3-7:00pm on Monday, September 21, and a memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 2:00pm. Both will be at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Chicago and Alton Railroad Depot, Bingham-Waggoner Historical Society, Eric Austin Memorial Scholarship c/o Independence School District, or an organization of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
(Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)