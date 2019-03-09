Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
James E. "Jim" Allin

James E. "Jim" Allin Obituary
James "Jim" E. Allin James "Jim" E. Allin 82 passed away Mar 6, 2019. Visitation 9:30-11am Tue, Mar 12th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, KC MO followed by a prayer service at 11am. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (S.A.F.E.) supporting families of first responders who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty. Jim is survived by children, Mark (Jill), Becky Allin, Michele Dusselier (Tim); four grandchildren; sister, Regina Davidson (Fred). Preceded in death by wife, Karin M. Allin; granddaughter, Ashley Littleton; 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Full obit can be viewed www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 9, 2019
