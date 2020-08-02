1/
James E. Culwell
James E. Culwell James E. Culwell, 61, of Olathe, KS, died at home, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born August 15, 1958, in Kansas City, KS. Known as the Ol' Hippie, surrounded by his peace signs, he was an artist, and music lover. As life changed, he became acutely self-aware, yet never forgot where he came from. He continued to raise his energy and his pursuit of love, adventure, and willingness to help. He brought joy to all. Survived by wife, Kathy Whalen; parents, Lavina Parish and Ed Culwell; Grandma Helen Rice, his daughter, Jessica Culwell and Granddaughter, Mackenzie Brown; step-daughter, Melissa Whalen and grandson, Cadden Beard; siblings, Marcia Flowers, Julie Gieringer, Matt Culwell, and Sean Parish (Susan); brother-in-law, Jim Howe; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by sister-in-law, Delpha Culwell; and granddaughter Ashley Beard, Grandparents: Johnny Tucking, Merlin Rice, Floyd Culwell, and Martin and Jean Masajadas. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: https://tinyurl.com/JamesCLegacy

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
