James E. Duncan James E. Duncan, 94, of Lenexa, KS, formerly of Great Bend, passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 15 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Leavenworth National Cemetery. James was born October 24, 1925 in Salina, KS to Walter and Margaret Forristal Duncan. He was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the Marine Corps. He married Noreen Dreiling on January 27, 1951 in Hays, KS. They settled in Great Bend where James worked as a parts manager for International Harvester. He last worked at Straub International, retiring in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Noreen; four children, John K. (Lynn) Duncan, Timothy M. (Tristan) Duncan, Michael J. Duncan, and Ann (John) Kempenar; eight grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
