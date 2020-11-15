1/1
James E. Kullberg
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Kullberg
July 31, 1943 - November 4, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Jim was born in Hastings, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He worked in the concrete construction industry in the Kansas City area for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Beth Kullberg; sons Jim Kullberg, Pat Kullberg and Steve Kullberg; and his beloved daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren. A memorial service, for family only due to the pandemic, will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Others may view the live stream of the memorial service on Monticello United Methodist Church's YouTube channel (Monticello United Methodist Church Shawnee, KS).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC12-HFPzYGhDFL_d9-s5HtQ
Memorial contributions may be made to Monticello United Methodist Church, Shawnee, KS or Stilwell, KS First Baptist Church Caring Ministries. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at https://kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
live stream of the memorial service on Monticello United Methodist Church's YouTube channel
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved