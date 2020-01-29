|
James "Jim" E. Meyer James "Jim" E. Meyer, 86, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away on January 22, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lee's Summit Cemetery at 2pm with military honors and a Masonic service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Jim was born June 4, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Gertrude Meyer. He served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. Jim was a member of 1st Baptist Church Lee's Summit, the Masonic Country Club Lodge # 656, and the Ararat Temple. He received his 50 year member certificate for the Masonic Lodge and the Ararat temple on November 5, 2013. On July 24, 1980, Jim married Beverly Baugh. He owned Meyer Contracting where he worked in carpentry and home building. Jim was very active in the Masonic Lodge and Ararat Temple. He took many trips with the Shriners including Europe and Hawaii. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing, and his St. Bernard, Barney but it was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him the most joy. He was a pleasant man with a marvelous sense of humor. He genuinely enjoyed helping people. Survivors include Jim's wife of 39 years, Beverly Meyer; son, James E. Meyer, Jr.; daughter, Jackolyn Hendrick Smith and husband, J.C. Smith; daughter, Johnna Vansell and husband, Tim; 11 wonderful grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020