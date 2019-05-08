Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
James E. Storey James E. Storey, 78, passed away May 2, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. James was born on June 25, 1940 to James Everett and Leona Mae (Bolton) Storey in Kansas City, KS. He was a meat cutter for 13 years at United Super, Thriftway and head meat cutter at Buckner, MO. He ran his own meat business for 26 years in the Kansas City and surrounding area. James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS and later the Antioch Bible Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley of the home in North Kansas City; a son, James Storey, III of Kansas City, MO; his daughter, Christal Lewis and husband, Chris of Kansas City, MO; two grandsons, Jason Fulks and wife, Christina of Kansas City, MO, and Austin Lewis of Kansas City, MO; two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Vivian Fulks; a sister, Margaret Reid of Kansas City, MO; and a sister-in-law, Oleta Reavis of Gladstone, MO. Graveside services will be in Mulberry, AR at a future date. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019
