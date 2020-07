Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Terrell 77, died July 16, 2020. A Gathering and Sharing of Memories will be held from 5-7 pm, July 22, Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Inurnment 10 am, July 23, Terrace Park Cemetery. Arr: Meyers Northland.



