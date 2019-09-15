|
James E. Tierney Sr. James Edward "Jim" Tierney, Sr. 93, a long-time resident of Gladstone, MO passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice. Jim was born July 14, 1926 in Kansas City, MO (Westside) to Richard J. and Catherine (Joyce) Tierney, Sr. Jim was a World War II Navy Veteran. He proudly served his country on the USS LST 979 in the Pacific. He spent the majority of his working career as a Pressman with Vile-Goller/Fine Arts Printing. He served over 30 years on the Executive Board of the Graphic Communication International Union (GCIU) 16C. Jim retired July 14, 1989; after 46 years of dedicated service. Jim was united in marriage with A. Joan Kentner on February 6, 1954. He was devoted to both his Lord and his family. Jim's hobbies included; traveling with Joan to all 50 states: Ireland and Europe; hosting over 15 years of US Navy Reunions with his WWII shipmates across the United States. He was notorious for spontaneously nick-naming people; always done with affection. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife of 64 years, Joan Tierney; a daughter, Sheryl Ann Peterson; four siblings: Marie Winkler; Richard J. Tierney, Jr; Patricia Gregg; and Eugene Tierney. He is survived by a son, James E. Tierney, Jr. of Kearney, MO; a daughter, Loretta M. Bayless-Temple and her husband, Richard "Cade" Temple of KCMO (North); son in law, Del Peterson of KCMO (North); eight grandchildren: Patrick (Amanda)Tierney; Joseph (Amanda) Tierney; Brionna Tierney; Joanie (Brandon) Lipscomb; James Peterson; Nigel Bayless; Ian (Deena) Bayless; and Richard (Courtney) Temple: eleven great-grandchildren: Peter, Timothy and Crieghton Tierney; Ethan and Campbell Tierney; Emma and Brooklyn Peterson; Tierney Lipscomb; Hadley, Ella and Rikki Temple; and a sister, Kathleen Tierney; numerous nieces and nephews. The Rosary will be prayed 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the church, Rev. Donald Farnan presiding. A private family committal service and burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to NorthCare Hospice or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The Tierney family would like to thank the NorthCare Hospice Team for all of their loving care towards Jim "Blue Eyes" and for their support to our family. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Jim and condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019