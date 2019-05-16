Home

Timothy Lutheran Church-Mo
425 NW R D Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Timothy Lutheran Church
425 NW R.D. Mize Rd.
Blue Springs, MO
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Lutheran Church
425 NW R.D. Mize Rd.
Blue Springs, MO
James Edward (Jim) Deke

James (Jim) Edward Deke James (Jim) Edward Deke (Deeker), 73, of Blue Springs, MO, peacefully received his heavenly reward from natural causes on May 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will begin at 10am on May 21, at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R.D. Mize Rd, Blue Springs, with funeral service to follow at 11am at the church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Emma, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations go to Timothy Lutheran church for the cancer prayer services.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2019
