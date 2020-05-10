James Edward "Ed" Moran James Edward "Ed" Moran passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. He was born to John Moran and Anna McGonigle Moran on April 27, 1933. Ed was raised in a proud Irish Catholic family in the northeast area of Kansas City and was the third of eight children. He was a graduate of Rockhurst College, a Missouri National Guard veteran and retired federal civil servant. In later years he devoted considerable time researching, writing and discussing with family and friends his interest in Eastern Spirituality. Ed loved family gatherings when stories about his parents and all of his brothers and sisters were accompanied by good food around the dinner table. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John, Gene, and Patrick Moran and is survived by Charles, Thomas and Rita Moran and Barbara Hunter. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched with his caring and giving spirit. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, and may he rest in peace, Amen."



