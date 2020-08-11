James (Jim) Edward Perkins James (Jim) Edward Perkins, age 77 of Overland Park, KS entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born on May 23rd, 1943 to Charles and Ida Perkins in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from Bishop Ward High school, where he excelled at track and field. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In October 1969, he married his great love, Patricia DePont. He spent much of his career at Moore Business Forms, a printing Company, as a Manager and enjoyed an early retirement in 2001. He was a witty, caring, and helpful man who loved to make someone laugh. He was artistic and creative and enjoyed decorating, woodworking and yard work. Above all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife Pat, his two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Julie, (Jeff) and his four granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Paige, Kendall and Khloe and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters (Geneva, Carolyn, Marceline) and his two brothers (David and Leon). Funeral Services will be Private. Flowers are welcome and other contributions can be made to: Parkinsons's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
or Ascend Hospice. Full Obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com