1/2
James Edward (Jim) Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Edward Perkins James (Jim) Edward Perkins, age 77 of Overland Park, KS entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born on May 23rd, 1943 to Charles and Ida Perkins in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from Bishop Ward High school, where he excelled at track and field. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In October 1969, he married his great love, Patricia DePont. He spent much of his career at Moore Business Forms, a printing Company, as a Manager and enjoyed an early retirement in 2001. He was a witty, caring, and helpful man who loved to make someone laugh. He was artistic and creative and enjoyed decorating, woodworking and yard work. Above all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife Pat, his two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Julie, (Jeff) and his four granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Paige, Kendall and Khloe and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters (Geneva, Carolyn, Marceline) and his two brothers (David and Leon). Funeral Services will be Private. Flowers are welcome and other contributions can be made to: Parkinsons's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or Ascend Hospice. Full Obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved