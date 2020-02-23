|
|
James Elmer Morgan James Elmer Morgan born September 1, 1945 at Keystone, Mo passed away on February 16,2020 at Truman Medical Center. James is preceded in death by his father ,mother ,brother, sister, and son. He leaves behind his wife Nancy Morgan of the home, his son Shannon Morgan/Sandra Maxey KCMO, a step son Leo Smith/Willa Knight, Overland Park KS, step daughter Corie Allen(Thomas) of the home KCMO. He also leaves a brother Larry (Linda) Morgan of Bulla Vista ARK. A sister Linda (Rod) Tramontin of Moberly MO. Jim as we all knew him by was a loving husband, father, brother. Jim loved his fishing and bowling. He will be missed by his grandchildren,great grandchildren, nieces,nephews,cousins . Celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Wesleyan Church 6609 N.Brighton Ave Kansas City Mo 64119 (816)454-4839 from 2 to 4pm.On February 29,2020. Lunch will be served for family and friends at 12.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020