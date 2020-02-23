|
James "Jay" Emmett Rains Jr. James "Jay" Emmett Rains, Jr., 83, of De Soto, KS passed away at St. Joseph Medical Center on February 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at De Soto United Methodist, De Soto, KS. Graveside inurnment at a later date at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Cotter, AR. Memorial contributions may be made to De Soto United Methodist Church, 8760 Kill Creek Road. De Soto, KS 66018. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Jay was born March 18, 1936 in Jefferson Township in Cedar County, MO to Edna (Carr) and James Emmett Rains. He grew up in Stockton, MO, moved to KC, MO, to Shawnee, KS and then to De Soto in 1970. Jay married Norma Ellen Heckart on Nov. 26, 1955 in Cotter, AR. He was the owner of the manufacturer's representative firm Rains Electrical Sales, Inc. in Shawnee, KS. He was an active member of the De Soto United Methodist Church where he served various leadership positions. Jay was a member of the NEMRA National Electric Manufacturing Representative Assoc. and the Electric League of Missouri and Kansas. He enjoyed working outside, "putting" around with golf and hunting for pheasant and birds in the fall. He had three true loves: Ellen, his family and his work. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Jerry Lou Tate and Jo Ann Rains. Jay is survived by his wife, Norma "Ellen", of the home; children: Ellen "Lynn" and husband Hassan Ertebati, Glendale, AZ, Elizabeth "Beth" Gail and husband James Grizzle, De Soto, KS, James Bradley "Brad" Rains, De Soto, KS and Paul Wesley "Wes" and wife Julie Rains, Gardner, KS; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020