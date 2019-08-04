|
|
James Emmett Talyor, Sr James Emmett Taylor, Sr, 84, of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully with grace and complete honor on August 1st, 2019 at The Kansas City Hospice House. A Rosary will held at 5:30pm, followed by a Visitation from 6-8pm, Monday, August 5th at McGilley Memorial Chapel, Stateline Rd. Catholic Services will be held at 10am on Monday, August 6th at Church of the Nativity, with James to be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions may be made in his name to the Wayside Waifs. James was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in Kansas City, MO. to Leonard and Mary Taylor. James attended St. Peter's grade school and graduated from Rockhurst High School. He then went on to Benedictine College and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1957 with a BS of Architecture. James entered service with the US Army where he served in Special Services in the 3rd Army as an Architect. James married the first and last love of his life, his Bride - Jane, at St. Mary's Church in Newton, KS. James left the Army to start his career as an Architect with the design firm of Kivett & Myers who designed and built the Truman Sports Complex. He later joined famed Architect & chief designer of the Country Club Plaza, Ed Tanner of Edward W. Tanner and Associates , and later was made a partner. Upon Mr. Tanners retirement, James was hired by JC Nichol's Company to become the in-house Architect of the Country Club Plaza, where he worked on such projects as Swanson's, Harzfeld's, Duvall's and Hall's Department Store, as well as Prairie Village and Red Bridge shopping Centers. James, left JC Nichols in 1967 to form his own firm, where he continued to serve as Architect for the Plaza. As President of James E Taylor Design Group he remained active till his death, and served as Chairman of the Kansas City Board of Zoning, and 9-years Councilmen for the City of Leawood, to name just a few of his distinctions. He was a proud member of Serra Club, Rotary Club of Kansas City and Leawood. First and foremost, James loved his family dearly. He was an avid golfer at Blue Hills Country Club with a mad game of Gin Rummy. James was a devote member of the Church of Nativity, and volunteered selflessly for causes. Suffering from a heart attack in 1995, James made it a mission to serve as Friday Lay minister at St. Luke's Hospital. James was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leonard Hale Taylor, Jr, his sister Mary Ellen Taylor, and nephew Leonard H Taylor III. Survivors include his wife Jane, son James E. Taylor, Jr., and his daughter Elizabeth Fisher, husband Glenn Fisher and their two sons, Reese and Rylan, and his daughter Anne Stuart and her husband Kenneth Stuart, and their two sons Devin and Prestin. "JET", as he was known by many, died peacefully with his family by his side. He now is in his heavenly home with Lon, Mary Ellen, Mary "B" and Tex. He has been the Rock & Protector of his family, and no child could ever have had a better father or role model who was truly a "man for others". He was an excellent example of what a Catholic man is, or should be. He was a kind, generous man who LIVED his faith in every aspect of his life, and unabashedly so. His life was one of COMMITMENT--to his family, his friends, and his faith.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019