Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Eudora United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eudora United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Eugene Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Eugene Wilson Obituary
James Eugene Wilson Funeral services for James "Jimmy Sweet Lips" E. Wilson, 78, Eudora will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Eudora United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. He died October 12, 2019 at LMH Health. He was born on November 23, 1940 in San Diego, CA the son of Howard E. and Ruth G. (Breithaupt) Wilson. James was employed at Howard Super Saver for 20 years. He also worked at Hercules for 8 years and Ford Motor Company for 11 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in DeSoto, KS and the Odd Fellows of Eudora. He was also a member of the Eudora United Methodist Church. Jimmy "Sweet Lips" Wilson, was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2011. If a musical instrument could ever become a magic wand, "Jimmy Sweet Lips" had defined the process. With his Magical Sax he would transport you through time and space, then fill your soul with that Good Ol' Rock and Roll and shoot you full of Rhythm and Blues. Jimmy's classic tagline, "Hit Me Band!" He married Marilyn S. Northington on July 10, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughters, Lynn Wilson-Bruce, Lawrence, Lori Coffman (Terry), Eudora; sister, Deanne Benton; brother, Gary L. Wilson (Stephanie); six grandchildren, Tim Bruce (Ami), Andy Coffman, Jimmy Bruce, Ashley Markley (Corey), Lora Bruce, Michael Bruce (Emma Lyne) and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth Wilson and granddaughter, Kimberly. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to Eudora United Methodist Church and/or The Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, October 19th at the Eudora United Methodist Church. For more information or to post on online condolence please visit warrenmcelwain.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now