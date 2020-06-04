James F. Monteil
James F. Monteil Sr. James F. Monteil Sr., 82, of Kansas City, KS went to be with Our Lord May 30, 2020 at his home. James was born June 12, 1937 in Kansas City, KS the son of George "Ed" and Thelma Monteil. On November 26, 1960 he married the love of his life, Barbara Monteil. Survivors include three sons, James F. Monteil Jr., Houston, TX, Ed Monteil, Anchorage, AK, and David Monteil, Fontana, KS, two daughters, Cecilia Monteil and Marsha Malagarie, both of Kansas City, KS; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and two brothers, George Monteil Jr. and John Monteil. Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara, and a brother, Charles Monteil. A graveside visitation will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 with services beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Please visit James' memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
