James Ralph Fitterling James Fitterling, 84, passed on May 28, 2019 after a long illness. Jim was born in Leeton, MO, April 25, 1935. He had three sisters who predeceased him. He is survived by his longtime companion, Leonard Alan Raynor, of the home, as well as his cat, Dora. Jim also leaves nieces and nephews to mourn his passing. Jim was a member of the United States Army Reserves and retired with honors. He received his Bachelor's in Education and his Master's in Art Education from Central Missouri University in Warrensburg. Jim taught art in the Raytown Public Schools until his retirement. He did not miss a day of teaching and was never late. One of his greatest pleasures in teaching was the elaborate programs he and colleagues helped students perform. Jim was the one designing sets, scenery, and costumes. Jim was an accomplished gardener who maintained a large collection of plants in the backyard of his Plaza area condominium for 37 years. His gardens went through many reincarnations, keeping up with his artistic eye. His gardens were featured in several magazines over the years including County Gardens, Flower Gardening of Kansas City and others. The gardens were also the focus of a Channel 5 news segment, as well as the Kansas City Star. His gardens were a highlight of many citywide garden tours. Jim loved to entertain his many friends with wonderful garden parties. He enjoyed cook and sharing his culinary creations. He was a supporter of the Lyric Opera, The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra, and The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary