James (Jim) Gerstner James (Jim) Gerstner, 77 of Kansas City, MO was born August 23rd, 1942 in Hays, KS to Edward and Germaine Gerstner. He passed away at home on June 16, 2020. Jim was a painting contractor for many years in the Kansas City/Johnson County area. He is survived by his wife Conni, and his forever companion Pixel, of the home, his daughters Terri (Jim) Daum of Pryor, OK, Shari (Jason) Thurston of Overland Park, KS and a son, Mike Gerstner. Grandchildren Collin, Grant, Paige and Lydia Gerstner, and Jacey and Braydon Thurston, and sister Sheila (Mike) Dalrymple of Topeka. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice Walters. No services at this time. Family suggests donations to Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.