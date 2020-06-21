James (Jim) Gerstner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Gerstner James (Jim) Gerstner, 77 of Kansas City, MO was born August 23rd, 1942 in Hays, KS to Edward and Germaine Gerstner. He passed away at home on June 16, 2020. Jim was a painting contractor for many years in the Kansas City/Johnson County area. He is survived by his wife Conni, and his forever companion Pixel, of the home, his daughters Terri (Jim) Daum of Pryor, OK, Shari (Jason) Thurston of Overland Park, KS and a son, Mike Gerstner. Grandchildren Collin, Grant, Paige and Lydia Gerstner, and Jacey and Braydon Thurston, and sister Sheila (Mike) Dalrymple of Topeka. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice Walters. No services at this time. Family suggests donations to Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved