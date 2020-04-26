|
James Glen Baker, J.D. Jim passed away at Menorah Medical Center on April 17th after losing his battle with Covid-19. Born in a suburb of St. Louis in 1938, his family moved to Kansas City, MO, when he was 2 years old. He was a die-hard Mizzou Tiger fan all his life. Graduating from Southwest Highschool in 1956, he spent four years at M.U., three years in the Army, and three years at Harvard Law School. After graduating from Harvard, he lived and worked in Boston for 7 years before joining the law firm of Spencer, Fane, Britt & Browne as a labor law attorney in Kansas City. His success in life and business was as a result of his many attributes such as honesty, kindness, empathy, and generosity. He was known for his perfectly dry sense of humor. Adventures into politics led Jim into the Missouri State Legislature as a representative for 6 years from 1971 - 1977. He then narrowly lost to John Ashcroft for Attorney General. At the pinnacle of his career, he was proud to be recognized as one of the "Best Attorneys in America". He retired in 2004 and began making time for his golfing, fishing, tennis, and boxing buddies. His dog Daisy was also one of his best buddies. Jim was also known by his friends and family to have gourmet cooking abilities, being able to whip up a masterpiece after studying the possible ingredients in the pantry and refrigerator. Pre-deceasing him were his parents, Glen & Sylvia Baker, and his brother Thomas O. Baker. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Sharon Baker, his twins Molly and Samuel Baker from his first marriage (to Linda McCaughey), Sam's wife Yuki, and their three kids Kotomi, Akira, and Ume. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Nancy Baker and his three nieces, Julie Baker, Jennie Baker, and Janice Nolan. He also loved spending time with Sharon's 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to causes that Jim was passionate about including Parkinson's Foundation Heartland (because he suffered from it in his final years), Guadalupe Centers, or Ducks Unlimited. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date this year.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020