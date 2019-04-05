|
James H. King James H. King, 78, of Lenexa, KS, died April 2, 2019. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, stone Chapel, 9130 Pflumm, Lenexa, KS. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Jim was born January 26, 1941, in Kansas city, MO. He served his country in the United States Navy. Survived by his wife, Julia M. King, sister, 3 children and 5 grandchildren. (Condolences www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019