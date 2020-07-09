James Harris

James Truman Harris James (Jim) Truman Harris, age 75, lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully from complications of a stroke, surrounded by family on July 6, 2020. A devoted Husband, Father, Grandpa and Friend. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. Jim was born in Kansas City, on July 20, 1944 to George and Minnie Harris. He is a 1962 graduate of Southwest High School. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Norma and they were able to celebrate 56 wonderful years of marriage together. Jim was the proud co-owner of Howard Automotive for almost 30 years, retiring in 2013. He loved spending as much time as possible at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks and with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Norma, sons Paul, Jeff (Stacy), Danny (Kelly), brother Dowe (Bev) and grandsons Coleman and Brady. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House at 12000 Wornall Road, KCMO 64145.