1/1
James Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Truman Harris James (Jim) Truman Harris, age 75, lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully from complications of a stroke, surrounded by family on July 6, 2020. A devoted Husband, Father, Grandpa and Friend. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. Jim was born in Kansas City, on July 20, 1944 to George and Minnie Harris. He is a 1962 graduate of Southwest High School. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Norma and they were able to celebrate 56 wonderful years of marriage together. Jim was the proud co-owner of Howard Automotive for almost 30 years, retiring in 2013. He loved spending as much time as possible at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks and with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Norma, sons Paul, Jeff (Stacy), Danny (Kelly), brother Dowe (Bev) and grandsons Coleman and Brady. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House at 12000 Wornall Road, KCMO 64145.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved