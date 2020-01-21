Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Herbert "Jim" Fox Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Herbert "Jim" Fox Sr. Obituary
James Herbert "Jim" Fox Sr. Jim Fox, 89 of Gardner, KS, passed away January 18, 2020. Graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. He was preceded in death by his sons John Joseph Fox, Jimmy Fox, Jr. and brother John Henry Fox. He is survived by his daughter Flossie Fox-Ronnau, son Mike Fox, grandchildren Lindsay Ronnau-Hildebrand (Zachary), Matthew Mitchell, John Fox (Lori), Sara Fox and numerous great grandchildren, brother Harold Lee Fox, many nieces and nephews He was a very loving, caring father and grandfather. He never lost his sense of humor and was a friend of Bill for over 40 years, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.lls.org/
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -