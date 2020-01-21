|
|
James Herbert "Jim" Fox Sr. Jim Fox, 89 of Gardner, KS, passed away January 18, 2020. Graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. He was preceded in death by his sons John Joseph Fox, Jimmy Fox, Jr. and brother John Henry Fox. He is survived by his daughter Flossie Fox-Ronnau, son Mike Fox, grandchildren Lindsay Ronnau-Hildebrand (Zachary), Matthew Mitchell, John Fox (Lori), Sara Fox and numerous great grandchildren, brother Harold Lee Fox, many nieces and nephews He was a very loving, caring father and grandfather. He never lost his sense of humor and was a friend of Bill for over 40 years, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.lls.org/
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020