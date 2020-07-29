James Howard Stoneman James Howard Stoneman, 59, Edwards, MO, passed away on July 9, 2020 of natural causes. Howard, as he was known all his life, was born on July 21, 1960, in Kansas City, MO to Albert and Jane (Burgess) Stoneman. Howard graduated from Raytown High School in 1978, and soon thereafter joined the Missouri National Guard where he was trained as a pharmacy technician. He graduated from the Electronics Institute in 1988, and went on to serve in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Afterwards, he worked for the Spofford Home for Children, Kansas City Zoo and later for AT&T until his early retirement. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Howard was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. He was an avid fisherman, a lover of nature, and a devoted dog whisperer. He will be remembered for his quiet, but powerful selflessness, his rousing sense of humor, and his easygoing soul. The Lord made a special man in Howard he was one of a kind who gave himself generously to his friends and family. He will be missed, but he leaves behind a bounty of 'Howard' stories to be shared for years. Howard is preceded in death by his father Albert Stoneman. He is survived by his mother Jane of Raytown, MO, his brother Leonard (Donna) of Raytown, MO, his sister Glenda Lamm (Jim) of Overland Park, KS, his nieces and nephews Michael, Amy, Jonathan, Jackson and Sophie, as well as 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew, aunts and cousins. He also leaves behind many close friends, including the Anello family of Raytown, MO, who cherished and loved Howard as one of their own. Memorial services and interment will be private. In Howard's memory, please consider a contribution to your local pet rescue or conservation program of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store