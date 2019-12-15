|
James "Jim" Hunter James (Jim) Charles Hunter peacefully passed away at Garden Terrace in Overland Park, KS on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was 88 years old. Jim was born and raised in Kansas City, MO and attended William Jewel College. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. Jim's last career path lead him to Washington D.C. where he was a lobbyist for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. He retired and moved back to Kansas City, MO. Jim was very active in the Central United Methodist Church and served as a curator for Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO. from 1990 to 1995. The family would like to thank Merna Jefferson and Elva Needles for the many years they looked out for Jim's health and all the visits made to Garden Terrace. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, 5144 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64112 or to the , https://alzfdn.org/
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019