James Iliff
1948 - 2020
James Iliff
January 27, 1948 - October 7, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - James R. Iliff of Olathe, KS passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020. He was born in Strong City, KS on January 27th, 1948 to Edna and Dick Iliff. He married Linda Iliff on January 18, 1969. They had one son, Brett, born on November 1, 1986.
Jim grew up in Cottonwood Falls, KS, graduating in 1966 from Chase County High School.
Jim attended Emporia State University and Kansas University where he graduated from the School Of Engineering in 1971.
After graduation, Jim began his career as a civil engineer for Black & Veatch. He also enjoyed successful careers with Crown Center Redevelopment and GSA. He made numerous life-long friends throughout his career and made a lasting impact on many lives.
One of the things Jim loved the most was attending his son, Brett's sporting events where he made countless friends with parents and kids. He never met a stranger and became friends with many of Linda's colleagues from her career too.
In 2015, Jim was promoted to his most prized role; Pa to his two beloved granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline. Jim and the girls spent countless hours drawing, building block towers, mastering princess puzzles and playing dress up.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Harold Iliff, and in-laws Rollie Scott and Florence McCabe Scott, Lorene Scott.
He is survived by wife Linda, son Brett, daughter-in-law Caitlin and his adored granddaughters Charlotte and Caroline, Overland Park, Kansas; Cousins Bruce (Jenny) Gibb and Lu Gibb as well as many wonderful friends.
Jim's family will be holding a private ceremony. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15th at 11:00 AM. He will be cremated and his remains will be entered at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 W 159th St. Overland Park, KS. Masks and social-distancing will be observed.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim's friends and extended family in the spring of 2021.
Donations can be made in his name to Harvesters or the Susan G. Komen foundation.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
October 10, 2020
Jim left the world way too soon. He was a second cousin. Sympathy to you, Linda.
Nancy horst
Family
October 9, 2020
Jim was an absolute pleasure to work with. His professionalism mixed with infectious humor and quick wit were legendary in the office. I am so sorry he is gone and give my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.
Kristin S.
Coworker
