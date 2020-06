Or Copy this URL to Share

James J. Hennig 92, passed June 9, 2020. Visitation: 5-6 p.m. Rosary: 6 p.m., June 15, Royer FH, Oak Grove. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., June 16, St. Jude Catholic Church, Oak Grove, followed by burial in Mt. Olivet Cem. in St. Joseph, MO.



