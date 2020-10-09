James J. Salerno, Jr.
February 8, 1964 - October 6, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jim Salerno, 56, of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 6, 2020. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th followed by visitation until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 11300 W 103rd St., Overland Park, KS, 66214. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am following the visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Jim was born February 8, 1964, in Kansas City, MO, to James and Sophia Salerno. He was a graduate from Rockhurst High School. He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Salerno, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Sophia Salerno, his wife Christine Salerno, their daughter, Sabrina Salerno, his sister, Michelle (Kevin) Schlitzer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com
