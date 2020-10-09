1/1
James J. Salerno Jr.
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
James J. Salerno, Jr.
February 8, 1964 - October 6, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jim Salerno, 56, of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 6, 2020. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th followed by visitation until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 11300 W 103rd St., Overland Park, KS, 66214. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am following the visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Jim was born February 8, 1964, in Kansas City, MO, to James and Sophia Salerno. He was a graduate from Rockhurst High School. He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Salerno, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Sophia Salerno, his wife Christine Salerno, their daughter, Sabrina Salerno, his sister, Michelle (Kevin) Schlitzer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish
OCT
10
Rosary
09:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish,
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 8, 2020
Dear Chris and Family,
I’m so sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. He was much to young. We shared a lot of fun times in high school. I vividly remember his laugh. Please know that you all are in my prayers and Jim will be remembered fondly. God Bless.
Brian Occhipinto
Friend
October 8, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eve Postula
October 8, 2020
Dear Salerno Family - please accept my deepest sympathies on Jim's far-too-early passing. Those of us in the Class of 1982 at Rockhurst remember him today as the same guy he was then: funny, kind and generous. Please know you have my prayers and wishes that his memories may be a blessing to you.
Pat McInerney
Classmate
