James Jackson James Howard Jackson, age 92, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away, June 30, 2020 at home. Howard was born, September 15, 1927 in Bushton, Kansas. He grew up in the Versailles area. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Jackson and Vera Ellen Jackson; sisters, Roseann and Opal and brothers, Frank, Curtis and Charles. Survivors include his sisters, Pansy and Carol; daughters, Barbara, Janet and Gayle; sons, Charles and James; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sandy Jackson; son-in-law, Joe Rice and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Versailles Cemetery, Versailles, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to any Hospice House or Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com
. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.