James Johnston Obituary
James Johnston James Johnston, 84 of Smithville, MO passed away, April 6, 2019. Jim worked at Kansas City Power and Light for 36 years and operated an American Family Insurance Agency in Smithville for 36 years. Survivors: wife, Roberta; daughter, Malinda (Robert) Pierce; son, Jeff Johnston (Lisa); grandchildren, Matthew Pierce, Bethany Pierce, Megan (Walt) Steimel, and James (Megan) Johnston; one great-grandson on the way; and honorary daughter, Laura Justus Irvine; brother, Dennis (Carol) Johnston. Funeral Services: 10am Wed, April 10th at Smithville First Christian Church. Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery Visitation: 6-8 pm Tuesday at the church. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Donations: church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019
