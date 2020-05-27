James "Jamie" Joseph Cosentino James "Jamie" Joseph Cosentino was born on April 27th, 1959, to joyous parents, Mary Sue and Dante Cosentino in Kansas City, Missouri. He entered this life with a striking resemblance to his father, a look of mischief that was a foreshadowing of things to come, and a strong-willed temperament that would later redefine the meaning of strength. Little did his parents know the great impact his presence would have - not just on them, but all he would encounter. Jamie joined both his mother and father in heaven on Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 61 after an incredibly long and courageous battle. He was a humble man, who changed the world for the better. As a young boy, Jamie was surrounded by four siblings an older brother and sister, David and Dee Dee, and a younger brother and sister, Denise and John. Being a rambunctious middle child, you could absolutely count on Jamie to raise the noise level and stir the pot within the household. The party never really started until he made his ornery entrance. He went to St. Bernadette's Grade School and Bishop O'Hara High School where his athleticism shined bright and his magnetic personality paved the way for lifelong friendships to be formed. Jamie was blessed to meet his future wife, Cheryl (Johnston) while they were both students at O'Hara. There was a spark between them that eventually grew into a loving, supportive relationship one that was uniquely theirs. Like all good love stories, they soon became husband and wife. Their thirty-nine years together were rooted in support, admiration and care, remaining completely devoted to one another through the good times and the bad. They enjoyed the little things, such as: taking joy rides in Jamie's stylish car, winning big at "the boats", and merely being comfortable companions. While they shared many precious memories together, the two most important moments were the births of their children. They could not have been prouder parents to: Jase, Candra, and Cassie The children are their greatest accomplishments and brought more happiness to their world than anything else. Jamie's love for them is unrivaled. The connection between father and son is an unbreakable one, especially when speaking about Jamie and Jase. Jase, aka "The Kid" was his pride and joy - Jamie marveled at all that he did. He loved watching him play sports. Baseball, basketball, or football, - it did not matter he was always on the sidelines quietly cheering him on. Watching Jase grow into the man he is today made him beam with affection. The two of them shared many common interests, like fishing at the farm, that were made even more special because they were the same hobbies Jamie and his father found delight in. For Jamie to be able to say his son was also his friend, was such a blessing. While Jase was his pride and joy, his girls held and were his whole heart. His relationship with Candra and Cassie, the twins, reached to the depths of his being. From his head to his toes, love seeped out of him when in their company. To witness the three of them in conversation and in abundant laughter was like witnessing magic, and maybe a full out comedy show all wrapped up in one. They just understood each other almost as if they were puzzle pieces that fit perfectly together to complete the picture. They found immense entertainment in everything and nothing. The three of them definitely lacked in rhythm, but it never kept them from dancing or "Walking Like an Egyptian." He would do anything for his girls, and he did time and time again. Giving them the world and more. And the feelings were mutual, as his girls were always ready and willing to pick him up his favorite snack or offer him a nice foot rub. To say family was important to Jamie was an understatement. His wife and children were the lights of his life. His eyes literally would light up with sheer joy whenever one of them entered the room. He adored them completely. The once rambunctious child, who was so good at driving his siblings crazy, swiftly developed into the glue that held them all together. The safe space they all sought out when needing advice, the trustworthy confidante, the supportive brother, who was there whenever you needed him, no matter the circumstance - no questions asked. Jamie had a special way of making others feel seen and known, a truly exceptional ability to form bonds that lasted forever. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life. Loyal to the bone - he would forever have your back. He was a man who held many other roles and titles outside of the cherished ones he carried within his family. Along with being a devoted son, a loving father, a faithful husband, the best brother, the ultimate friend, he was also the cousin who made the impossible possible for his family members, an uncle whose nieces and nephews admired and looked up to him more than they can express. He was the teammate you would be lucky to have beside you, the boss you were honored to work alongside in the trenches, the leader who taught with ease and patience - a true treasure to all. Jamie was a trustworthy man and very hard worker. After high school, he joined the family business, Cosentino Food Stores. With his father and uncles as mentors, he became a respected grocer within the industry and provided ample contribution to the growth of the company. He was smart, self-reliant, and could add numbers in his head faster than a calculator. Jamie established great connections with his vendors, co-workers, and employees. Taking time to care for each of them individually, and making sure they felt valued. It was imperative to him that they were aware of how grateful he was for all that they did. If you were sitting with him in a meeting, at lunch, or even on the phone, you had his full attention. He would never ask you to do anything, that he would not do himself. Treating people with dignity and respect was more important to him than making a deal or getting the better price. He was an honest and dependable businessman. While his work was a major aspect of his life, he was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures, like: fishing, playing cards, being the go-to-guy for pouring the pasta at Sunday dinners, throwing the Frisbee to his beloved pups, watching his son and nephews play sports, laughing with his girls, savoring a delicious meal, golfing with his brothers and nephews, teasing his nieces, hanging with his sisters, shooting fireworks off at the lake, watching a good movie, going to the casino with Cheryl, helping people feel comfortable with his infamous handshakingif you know you know- and purely just spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of few words, but you could tell what he was thinking through his knowing glances or small gestures. When words were shared, they were filled with wit and wisdom, and amusement typically sounded. His parents instilled in him and his siblings to live by the notion of "building a longer table instead of a higher fence" Jamie exemplified this completely. His selflessness and willingness to literally give the shirt off his back (which maybe you did not necessarily want because it most likely had holes in it) was an inspiration to witness. The way he anonymously and generously gave his time, treasure and talent without needing or seeking acknowledgment was extraordinary. He challenged us all to be better by who he was and how he lived, and we are better because of that amazing example The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have received over these two long years. The kind words and actions from so many have brought such comfort and light during this incredibly difficult time. They would like to specifically acknowledge Jamie's hard-working and selfless nurses, Vanessa and Amanda, and the team of doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Plaza, who moved mountains to provide Jamie with daily loving care. They consistently brought smiles to his face and hope in his heart during the hardest battle of his life. They would also like to express their immense gratitude for the constant guidance of Dr. Gerald Mancuso, who walked with them through the ups and downs. Their thankfulness furthermore extends to Father Taranto, who regularly visited Jamie, and shared many prayers and jokes to cheer him up. His spiritual direction was filled with laughter and much needed solace. Lastly, to all his friends, your presence brought such joy and normalcy when he needed it most. They will never be able to express their full appreciation for the love and goodness you showered upon him constantly. They feel truly blessed to find themselves surrounded by the best people in the world. It is so meaningful to know their husband and father was loved by so many. Jamie's strength is unmatched, and his capacity to overcome any obstacle set before him was beyond miraculous. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. He was proceeded in death by his parents; Sister-in-law, Cindy Lou Corley; Father-in-law Ben Johnston; his uncles: Jim Cosentino, Jerry Joe Rellihan, Mike Yarnevich, & Bud Benson; his aunts: Mary Benson, Billie Cosentino, & Fran Cosentino; his cousins: Kathy Callwell, Kim Ross, Julie Rellihan & Jeffrey Rellihan, whom are all warmly welcoming him into Heaven with his dad already having the fishing hook baited, and his mom with a full plate of pasta in her hand ready for eating. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his three children: Jase, Candra and Cassie; his four siblings and their spouses: David & Tana, Dee Dee & David Maddox, Denise & Mike Armentrout, John & Julie; his Mother-in-law, Dorothy Johnston; Brother-in-law Mark Johnston and his wife, Janet; his aunts and uncles: Mickey Yarnevich, Jerry Cosentino, Joyce & Dan Bodenhamer, Patricia Rellihan, Phillip & Barbara Rellihan; countless nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. All of whom are forever thankful to have been changed for the better due to his example. Services will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church Wednesday, May 27th Funeral Mass at 11:00am *Due to the Covid-19 virus, this service will only be open to a small number of family members who have received notification regarding their attendance in advance. Wednesday, May 27th Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri, immediately following mass, approximately at 12:15pm. *All are welcome to gather to honor him one last time with a final prayer and fond farewell at the cemetery while maintaining the city ordinance of social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: St. Luke's Plaza Heart Institute-CVICU, Harvesters and Wayside Waifs.