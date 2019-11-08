|
James Joseph "Jim"Holt James Joseph "Jim" Holt, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at KU Medical Center. He was born September 27, 1964, in Independence, MO, the son of Robert Franklin Holt and Margaret Ella (Donahue) Holt. Jim graduated high school from Oak Park High School, 1983. Following high school, he pursued a career as a carpenter and worked through out the greater Kansas City area. Jim was a dedicated worker, loved his job, and loved his family. He was married to Lisa Hendrich Holt, of Clinton, MO, for 21 years. Outside of work, together he and his wife loved to work in the yard, play golf, and spend Saturdays at the local farmer's market. He was a master wood worker, an avid Royals and Chiefs fan and a NASCAR enthusiast. Jim was a loyal member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenter & Joiners of America. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Holt of Chicago. In addition to his wife, Lisa, he's survived by his sister in law, Sarabeth Hendrich of Kansas City, sister in law, Amy Lynn Hendrich, of Clinton; his brother, Mark Holt and wife, Michelle, of Kansas City, brother, Chuck Holt, of Florida; Also, survived by one nephew and two nieces. Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, visitation 2:00pm, memorial 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Jim Holt to the Organ Transplant Center Fund, in care of The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital; 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140; St. Louis, MO, 63110; or online at foundationbarnesjewish.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019