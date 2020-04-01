|
James K. Swafford James K. Swafford, age 96, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. He was born in 1923, in Lawson, Missouri, and most of his childhood life was spent on a poor farm outside of Kirksville, Missouri. He lost his beloved mother to illness, when he was only six years old, and life for his father and the two sons was hard, growing up during The Great Depression. Throughout his life, James never lost faith in his Creator and he gave thanks daily for his blessings. Shortly after graduating from high school, he worked at a couple of pharmacy drug stores in Kirksville, and in 1943, he married his sweetheart, Marguerite Huffman. Soon after, World War II broke out and James joined the US Navy and served as a Corpsman, treating sick US Marines throughout the entirety of his tour of duty. After the war ended, James and his wife moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and started a family and James began a 45-year career as a pharmaceutical representative. James was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Nolan Swafford; brother, Reo Swafford; his wife, Marguerite; a son, John Swafford; as well as a second wife, Dolores Woods. He is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Story of Independence, Missouri and Rebecca Robinson of Overland Park, Kansas; and a son, James K. Swafford, Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as many, many grandkids; great grandkids; and great-great grandkids. He will be interred in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, next to his wife and son. Due to the current quarantine crisis, no funeral will be held and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the AdventHealth Care Center of Overland Park.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 1, 2020