James "Jim" Keith James (Jim) Keith passed away February 17th, 2019 at home in Lakeside, CA. Jim was born August 16th, 1948 in Lawrence Kansas to Allis (Al) Keith and Kathryn (Kay) Keith. Jim attended Southwest High School and then the University of Kansas. At KU, He majored in aerospace engineering and was a member of ROTC and the swim team. Following college Jim realized his dream of joining the Navy and becoming a Seal. He settled in San Diego as an officer in Seal Team One and served his country for twenty years. He is survived by his daughters Jenna Keith-Birney and Jayme Keith, his grandson Francis Birney, the mother of his children Claudia Keith, his sister Jeanne Ryan, nephews Scott Miller and Steve Miller, niece Michelle Miller and many family members and friends. Services will be held Monday April 15th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, MO. The burrial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019