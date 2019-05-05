James Kenneth "Ken" Orcutt James Kenneth "Ken" Orcutt, 93, of Kansas City, Kansas died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born March 21, 1926 to George "Edward" and Helen Julia (Payne) Orcutt in Kansas City, Kansas. He married George Ann Mansker on August 30, 1947. He joined the Navy upon high school graduation and traveled with his male classmates from Ottawa to Kansas City the day after they all graduated. From Kansas City, he went to Farragut, Idaho for training as a storekeeper at the Naval Training Center. When he returned to civilian life he had various jobs and then he became a postal worker delivering many routes throughout Kansas City, Kansas from April 22, 1963 until his retirement from the postal service in 1993. He is remembered fondly by his neighbors because he delivered his own home's route for many years. Ken received his 50th year pin in 2016 for being a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 499. Upon retiring, he focused on spending time with family, creating stained glass projects, playing cards, volunteering in his daughter's first grade classroom and traveling with his wife and grandchildren. Ken is survived by his children, Steven K. Orcutt, New Braunfels, Texas, Robin A. Ludwig (Rick) Kansas City, Kansas and Mark J. Orcutt (Beverly) , Bentonville, Arkansas; five grandchildren Jason (Robyn), Jeffrey and Ashley Orcutt and Ryan (Jeshurun Webb) Ludwig and Maren Ludwig; and three great grandsons, Caleb and Jacob Orcutt and Clark Ludwig. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from noon to 3:30 pm at RJ's Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5825 Lamar Ave., Mission, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kansas City Hospice House, www.kchospice.org or Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lane Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 to commemorate the brief, but outstanding care given to Ken by the staff at Kansas City Hospice House.



Published in Kansas City Star from May 5 to May 12, 2019