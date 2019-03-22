James Kurtz Gery James Kurtz Gery was born February 20, 1968 in Indianapolis, went to North Central High School, graduated from the University of Michigan, and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago. He had a bunch of great jobs, but none of that defined him. Jim lived for his family and friends. Lori IS his true love and his perfect person. He loves and respects her with every ounce of his being. His son Will (aka "Willie") is his utter pride, his mini-me, "exactly like me" he would say with a smile. And Jim met his match with his best girl, Lilah, his "Hootie Hoo", his sports star and TV watching pal. His band of brothers is vast - Mike, Kip, Ted, Thad, his River Forest posse, his college crew and countless more. He had an unparalleled level acceptance of others. He did not allow complaining and freely shared gratitude for his life. "Truly blessed" he would say, with an element of sarcasm. Walloon Lake was his happy place. He loved nothing more than our new "little house", his snowmobiles, a boat cruise to the Barrel Back and golf at the WLCC. It was there that he died in a snowmobile accident on March 15, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Lee & Ellis Gery, his sister Shawn (Dave) Trippel, his beloved Aunts Marilyn (Phil) Parker, Diann (Bobby) Walker, and Carolyn Kurtz. His in-laws Pat (Harriet) Brazil, Sister-in-law Maria (Bruce) Ianni, and his beloved Isabelle, Mack and Matia. Be "Jim Gery-like" (pronounced Jim Gerry-like), live, laugh and love deeply. Be grateful. Be kind. A memorial service is being held at the First Presbyterian Church of River Forest at 7551 Quick Ave. on Friday April 5, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Walloon Lake Association. www.walloon.org Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory of Jim are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

